Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 55,550,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,849,969. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

