Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galecto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.45). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($54.66).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLTO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. Galecto has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

