Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 357.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 90.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $211.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

