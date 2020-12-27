Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Amarin reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 107.9% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 541.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399,196 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 2,928,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

