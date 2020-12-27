Zacks: Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.06. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.74. 246,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,224. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

