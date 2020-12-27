Zacks: Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.75. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

FIBK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 42,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $42.53.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 536,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.