Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

