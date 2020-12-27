Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.60. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

