Zacks: Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE RAD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 1,640,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 23,943.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

