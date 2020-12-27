Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. 730,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,480. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.
In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
