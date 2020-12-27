Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. 730,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,480. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

