Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $114.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $97.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $436.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.17 million to $438.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.53 million, with estimates ranging from $503.01 million to $525.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 228,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,285. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $56.99.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 213.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

