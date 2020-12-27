Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.76). Azul posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 524,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,667. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.