Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

