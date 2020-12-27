Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,523. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

