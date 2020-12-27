Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TACT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 11,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

