Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). AeroVironment posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,276 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,308. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

