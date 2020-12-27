Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 2,880,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,490. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.27.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

