Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.97. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.