Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.39). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 24.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 86.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 51.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.43 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

