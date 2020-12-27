Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $67.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Radware posted sales of $67.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $248.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.48 million to $248.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.35 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 42,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

