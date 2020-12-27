Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will post $87.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $74.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $328.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 128,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

