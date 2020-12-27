Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.57. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

