Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of TAC opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $9,770,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 77,037 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

