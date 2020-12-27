Zacks: Brokerages Expect WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. WPX Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. The firm’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX Energy stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,074 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,884,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 937,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 918,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

