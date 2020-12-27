Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

