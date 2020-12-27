Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

