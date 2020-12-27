Zacks Investment Research Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

