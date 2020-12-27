Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $241.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.