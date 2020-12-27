Zap (ZAP) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $26.39 million and $1.47 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00041977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

