Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Tops $443,739.72

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $443,739.72 and approximately $1,728.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00125522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00190542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00621770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00327156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00056316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00087142 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 659,089,504 coins and its circulating supply is 475,309,008 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.