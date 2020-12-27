Zeepin Market Capitalization Achieves $159,166.96 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $159,166.96 and $2,811.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00127479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00193513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00631241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00326695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087481 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

