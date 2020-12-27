Zero Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $153,441.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00253545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,458,881 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

