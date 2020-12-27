Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $40.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

