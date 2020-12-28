-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 21.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 249,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

MCHX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

