$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $950.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 290,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

