-$0.11 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Codexis posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 225,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,719. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

