-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,650. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

