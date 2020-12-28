$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 481,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,042,736. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

