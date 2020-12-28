-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NYSE:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,506. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.