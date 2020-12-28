$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $21.93. 20,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

