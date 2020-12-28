$0.39 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,297. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

