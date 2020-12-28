$0.47 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

SBCF stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 467,782 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 337,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 801.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 85,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

