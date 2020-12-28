$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NREF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 1,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

