$0.51 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.59. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.