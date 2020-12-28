$0.51 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.59. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

