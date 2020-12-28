$0.51 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,733. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $544.90 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.