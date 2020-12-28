$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Xcel Energy also reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NYSE:XEL opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

