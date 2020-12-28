$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.64. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 558,981 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,471,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

