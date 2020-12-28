$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post sales of $1.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Novan posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NOVN opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

