$12.83 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $12.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $48.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.76 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AIRG opened at $15.17 on Monday. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 million, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

