12,305 Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.